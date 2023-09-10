Patrick Mahomes Candidate For Pay Bump From Chiefs

According to Jonathan Jones, it’s possible the Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes could rework his deal to keep his pay in line with the top quarterbacks.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million deal in 2020 that is still a record in total value for any deal but gave the Chiefs valuable flexibility. At the time, it was $5 million a year ahead of the next highest-paid quarterback. Now, it’s $10 million behind Bengals QB Joe Burrow, whose recent extension at $55 million a year reset the market for the fourth time this offseason.

Jones notes the deal was signed with the understanding from all parties that it would be adjusted as other quarterbacks inevitably caught up to and passed Mahomes as long as he kept playing at an elite level.

He adds the Chiefs could bump Mahomes’ salary to $50 million a year or more now that the market has finished moving this year with Burrow’s deal.

Mahomes, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2022, Mahomes appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 358 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.