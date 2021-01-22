Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol

On Friday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announced that he’s cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, which means he’s a go for the AFC Championship game against the Bills.

Mahomes said he has been evaluated by three different doctors.

“I’ll be able to go out there and be myself,” Mahomes said, per Nate Taylor.

As for his toe injury, Mahomes said he’s “feeling a lot better.”

“Feeling a lot better. The next day was very sore, every day from then has gotten a lot better. It wasn’t as bad as it looked and it felt that day and the day after,” Mahomes said, per Lindsay Jones.

Mahomes, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season last year.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs is worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2020, Mahomes appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,470 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.