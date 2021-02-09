Patrick Mahomes Undergoing Toe Surgery Wednesday

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is undergoing surgery on his toe on Wednesday.

Mahomes will have his plantar plate repaired, more commonly known as turf toe. He picked up the injury in the divisional round and played through it the past few weeks.

Rapoport said the recovery is expected to last most of the offseason so don’t expect to see Mahomes on a field for a while. But he’s expected to make a full recovery for the start of the 2021 season.

Mahomes, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season last year.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2020, Mahomes appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,470 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.