Patrick Peterson Wants To Be Back With Vikings; Chiefs & Cowboys Also Possibilities

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson said on “NFL Network” Wednesday that he’s interested in re-signing with the Vikings, per Chris Tomasson.

Peterson also mentioned Kansas City and Dallas are also potential landing spots for him.

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception that he returned for a touchdown, and five pass deflections.

