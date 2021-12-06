Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins From IR, Elevate Two

The New England Patriots officially activated LB Jamie Collins from injured reserve on Monday and elevated S Sean Davis and DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster.

Collins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary. The Lions opted to release him a few weeks ago after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in seven games for the Lions and Patriots and recorded 17 tackles, one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.