Patriots Activate QB Jarrett Stidham Off PUP, Release CB Brian Poole From PS

According to Field Yates, the New England Patriots activated QB Jarrett Stidham to their active roster from the PUP list.

The Patriots also released CB Brian Poole from their practice squad.

Stidham missed all of training camp and the start of the season after having back surgery in July.

Stidham, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,156,112 rookie contract that included a $636,112 signing bonus.

In 2020, Stidham appeared in five games for the Patriots and completed 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.