Patriots Activate WR Tyquan Thornton From IR, Elevate QB Garrett Gilbert

The New England Patriots officially activated rookie WR Tyquan Thornton from injured reserve and elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to their active roster.

Thornton, 21, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He initially committed to the University of Florida before switching his decision to Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards (15.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.