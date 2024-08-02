Patriots Announce Four Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they have officially signed OT Kellen Diesch and S A.J. Thomas to contracts.

In correspondence, the Patriots released RB Deshaun Fenwick and OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Diesch, 24, transferred to Arizona State from Texas A&M and was later named second-team All-Pac-12. He went undrafted in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins waived Diesch coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Bears on the practice squad. He spent 2022 on the practice squad and returned on a futures deal in 2023, but was waived again.

Diesch signed with the Steelers practice squad and finished out the year. He signed a futures deal for the 2024 season but was recently waived by the team before being claimed by Cleveland. The Browns waived Diesch with an injury designation in May of 2024.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.