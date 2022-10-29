Patriots Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Patriots announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating OT Yodney Cajuste from injured reserve, elevating C Kody Russey to their active roster, and placing G Chasen Hines on IR.

 

Hines, 22, was a sixth-round pick out of LSU by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

During his four-year college career at LSU, Hines appeared in 35 games for the Tigers and made 17 starts.

We will have more news on Hines as it becomes available.

