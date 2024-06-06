Patriots Announce Two Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced they signed WR JaQuae Jackson to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots cut WR T.J. Luther.

Jackson is a rookie free agent who was just cut by the Falcons.

Luther, 24, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner Webb in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.6 million undrafted contract but was among New York’s final roster cuts.

He caught on with the Patriots practice squad and finished out the year, returning on a futures deal for 2024.

During his college career, Luther recorded 119 receptions for 2,030 yards, and 19 touchdowns.