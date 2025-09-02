Patriots Brought In Seven Free Agents For Tryouts

Per the wire, the Patriots brought in seven different free agents for tryouts on Tuesday ahead of the new season.

The following is a full list of those who tried out for New England:

WR Andrew Armstrong DB Trey Dean DB Malik Dixon-Williams DB Tyron Herring WR Jakobie Keeney-James DB Doneiko Slaughter DB Major Williams

Armstrong, 24, began his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce but never played a game before transferring to Arkansas in 2023.

He was named First-team All-SEC in 2024 and was also a Phil Steele All-American Honorable Mention.

After going undrafted in 2025, Armstrong caught on with the Dolphins and was eventually let go.

During his two years with Arkansas, Armstrong appeared in 23 games and caught 134 passes for 1,904 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.Doneiko