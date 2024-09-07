Patriots Call Up Two Players For Week 1

The New England Patriots elevated G Michael Jordan and DT Trysten Hill from the practice squad for Week 1’s game against the Bengals.

Hill, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. The Cowboys waived him and the Cardinals later claimed him off of waivers.

Hill played out the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Arizona and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Browns.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Patriots. New England brought him back on a futures contract before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and Cardinals, recording 12 tackles and a sack.