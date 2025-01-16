Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Focused On Getting More Interceptions In 2025

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez is one of the few bright young stars on an otherwise weak New England roster. He was named second-team All-Pro after this past season.

However, Gonzalez has his sites set on more and he knows exactly how he’s going to do it.

“Getting the ball back more,” Gonzalez said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I feel like I left a couple plays out there, plays I know I could have made and caught the ball. Just getting the ball back in Drake’s hands, because everyone knows what he can do.”

The 22-year-old Gonzalez made big strides from his first to his second season, staying healthy for 16 games after playing just four as a rookie. He broke up 11 passes and recorded two interceptions.

Gonzalez, 22, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2024, Gonzalez appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 59 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, twp interceptions and 11 pass deflections.