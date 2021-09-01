Patriots Claim RB Malcolm Perry Off Waivers

The New England Patriots claimed RB Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero.

Perry, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Dolphins in 2020. He originally signed a four-year $3.4 million deal with the team.

Perry spent the 2020 season on Miami’s active roster.

In 2020, Perry played in nine games, recording nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, and three rushes for five yards and a touchdown.