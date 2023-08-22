Patriots Claiming DT Marquan McCall Off Waivers From Panthers

Field Yates reports the Patriots are claiming DT Marquan McCall off of waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday.
McCall, 24, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and making their 53-man roster. Carolina cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2022, McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 15 tackles.
