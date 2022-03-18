Patriots Close To Re-Signing LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Mike Reiss and Field Yates are reporting that the Patriots are closing in on a deal to re-sign LB Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The Patriots opted to release Kyle Van Noy in recent weeks and Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are both free agents, so it makes sense that they would be looking around for some help at the position.

Bentley, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots.

Bentley is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Bentley appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 109 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections.