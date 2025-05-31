Patriots Considering Cutting WR Stefon Diggs?

Per Pro Football Talk, Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak believes the team could be prepared to move on from WR Stefon Diggs.

“I came to this show yesterday with the opinion — not opinion, but the knowledge that it is on the table,” Zolak said of Diggs potentially being cut on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “That it is being thought of.”

Zolak added that the team is considering this due to more than just a recent video of Diggs on a yacht, but he remains against the idea of the team cutting the veteran receiver.

“[I]t’s not just the boat,” Zolak continued. “It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?… The videos look great of him working out. I’ve touted the videos. I know you need diva receivers. I say he shouldn’t be cut, because I think he would help Drake Maye and this offense and Josh McDaniels, because you would have a true viable guy that would set coverage. Right now, you still don’t have a guy who sets coverage.”

Should the team move on, Diggs could still have a market as the Broncos and Jaguars both showed interest in him before he signed with New England.

New England gave Diggs a serious financial commitment even though the veteran wideout is recovering from a torn ACL. However, both the team and Diggs are confident he is ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Diggs, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $72 million with the Vikings in 2018.

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Diggs was set to make base salaries of $11.775 million and $11.85 million over the final two years of his deal in 2022 and 2023 when Buffalo signed him to a four-year, $104 million extension.

He was due base salaries of $18.5 million and $18 million over the next two seasons when the Bills traded him to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston reworked his contract to give him a raise and make him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Diggs played out that contract and signed a three-year deal with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Texans and caught 47 passes on 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for eight yards and another touchdown.

We will have more on Diggs when it becomes available.