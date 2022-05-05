Patriots Cut LB Terez Hall With Failed Physical Designation

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots cut LB Terez Hall with a failed physical designation on Thursday.
Hall, 25, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2019. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted in November of 2020.
In 2020, Hall appeared in eight games and recorded 50 total tackles, no tackles for loss, and two pass defenses.
