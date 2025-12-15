Patriots Cut OLB Caleb Murphy

The New England Patriots announced that they have waived OLB Caleb Murphy.

Murphy, 25, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived in October last year and spent the rest of the season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Murphy re-signed for the 2025 season before being waived in October and being claimed by the Patriots.

In 2025, Murphy appeared in six games for the Chargers and five games for the Patriots, recording 14 total tackles.