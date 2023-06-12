Patriots Cut Two Including RB James Robinson

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have waived RB James Robinson.

New England had signed Robinson to a two-year deal this offseason, but there were no guarantees on the contract and other reporting indicated health was a major question.

Robinson didn’t even make it all the way through minicamp with the Patriots before being cut.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots have also waived CB Tae Hayes.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.