Patriots Expected To Release K Nick Folk, Go With Quinn Nordin As Starter

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are expected to release veteran K Nick Folk and start rookie K Quinn Nordin.

Folk, 35, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.

Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots last year and was on and off of their roster.

The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and was named their starter.

Back in March, New England re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus.

In 2020, Folk appeared in all 16 games and converted 26 of 28 field-goal attempts (92.9 percent), to go along with 30 of 33 extra-point attempts (90.9 percent).