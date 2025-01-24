Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers Found Not Guilty On Assault Charge From October Arrest

According to Kristina Rex, Patriots DB Jabrill Peppers was found not guilty of all domestic violence and assault charges stemming from an October arrest.

The veteran safety was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of a Class B drug that police believe was cocaine.

He was removed from the Commissioner Exempt List in November.

Peppers plead not guilty to the charges.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.

In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.