Patriots DC Terrell Williams Leaves Practice Monday

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports Patriots DC Terrell Williams left practice early during Monday’s session and day 10 of training camp.

Doug Kyed adds Williams left practice due to dehydration but he’s fine and his departure was precautionary.

Williams, 51, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season. He was hired by the Patriots to be the DC under Mike Vrabel ahead of the 2025 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line coach and spent one season in the role before joining the Lions as their DL coach in 2024.