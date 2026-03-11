Patriots Declined To Tender RFA LB Jack Gibbens

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots elected not to tender a contract to restricted free agent LB Jack Gibbens by Wednesday’s deadline.

Gibbens is now an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with a team of his choosing.

Gibbens, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster. Tennessee re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024, but declined to tender him a contract last offseason. He caught on with the Patriots last year.

In 2025, Gibbens appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 81 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.