Patriots Designate LB Harvey Langi To Return From IR

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots have designated LB Harvey Langi to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before New England has to add him to the active roster.

Langi, 29, originally signed with New England as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. After a year, the Patriots waived Langi prior to the start of the 2018 season.

In October 2018, Langi sign on to the Jets’ practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season. The Jets re-signed Langi to a futures contract in January of 2019, and he spent the last two years in New York before the team declined to tender him this offseason.

Langi signed on with the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Harvey Langi has appeared in seven games for the Patriots, recording one tackle.