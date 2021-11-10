Patriots Designate RT Trent Brown To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Mark Daniels, Patriots RT Trent Brown has returned to practice and is designated to return from the injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Brown to practice before being activated.

Brown, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2018 in a pick swap.

Brown played out the final year of his four-year, $2.28 million contract before agreeing to a record four-year, $66 million deal that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2019.

Las Vegas traded Brown back to the Patriots this past March. He landed on the injured reserve last month.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in one game for the Patriots.