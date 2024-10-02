Patriots Designate Three To Return Including WR Kendrick Bourne & LB Sione Takitaki

According to Mark Daniels, the Patriots designated three players to return from injured lists on Wednesday, including WR Kendrick Bourne, LB Sione Takitaki, and LB Marte Mapu.

This opens all three players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

The veteran wideout has been on the PUP list since the start of camp while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL last season.

Bourne, 29, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million this past March.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Takitaki, 28, was the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Browns out of BYU. He finished the final year a four-year, $3,480,872 rookie contract including a $960,872 signing bonus before re-signing with Cleveland.

He signed on with the Patriots in March.

In 2023, Takitaki appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded 65 tackles, two sacks and one pass defended.