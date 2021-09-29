Patriots Designate WR N’Keal Harry To Return From IR

Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots have designated WR N’Keal Harry to return from injured reserve and he practiced on Wednesday.
This opens a 21-day window for Harry to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.
Harry formally requested a trade from New England this summer but there hasn’t been any reported traction towards a deal.
Harry, 23, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.
The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Harry next offseason.
In 2020, Harry appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
