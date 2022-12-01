Patriots Elevate Two For Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots have elevated kicker Tristan Vizcaino and guard Bill Murray to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Bills.

Mike Reiss notes that Vizcaino can handle kickoffs, which will lessen the load on Nick Folk.

Vizcaino, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020 but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers, and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021.

Los Angeles elected to waive him and he later went on to have brief stints with the Patriots and Cardinals before returning to the Patriots’ practice squad midseason.

In 2021, Vizcaino appeared in six games for the Chargers and converted 6 of 7 field-goal attempts (85.7 percent) to go along with 10 of 15 extra-point tries.