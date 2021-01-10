Patriots Exec. Dave Ziegler Withdraws From Broncos GM Search To Remain In New England

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler is withdrawing his name from the Broncos’ GM search.

According to Rapoport, Patriots HC Bill Belichick, Ziegler and the organization have committed to him being part of their future.

Rapoport mentions that Ziegler is a potential in-house candidate to replace Nick Caserio.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Broncos’ GM job.

Vikings assistant GM/VP of player personnel George Paton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots’ assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints scouting director Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos college scouting director Brian Stark (Interviewed)

Ziegler actually began his NFL career working for the Broncos. He joined the Patriots and was eventually promoted to director of pro personnel last year.