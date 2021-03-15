Patriots Signing WR Nelson Agholor To Two-Year, $26M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are expected to sign WR Nelson Agholor to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing Agholor to a two-year, $26 million deal.

The Patriots have been extremely aggressive today in terms of overhauling their roster. They’re also reportedly in the mix to sign WR Kendrick Bourne, even after adding TE Jonnu Smith and a few defensive free agents.

Agholor, 27, is a former first-round pick out of USC by the Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $ 9.377 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to pick up his fifth-year option which cost them $9,387,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Agholor to a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Agholor appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and caught 48 passes for 896 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

