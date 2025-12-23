Patriots Extend C Ben Brown For Two Years

The New England Patriots have signed C Ben Brown to an extension, per his agency.

He was due to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Mike Reiss reports the deal is for two years and a base value of around $5 million, with the total maximum of the contract at $6.6 million.

Brown, 27, went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals. Unfortunately, Brown lasted just one season in Cincinnati before being released prior to the start of the 2023 season.

From there, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad and he was elevated to the active roster during the year. The team opted to waive him in October but they re-signed him to the practice squad shortly after before releasing him again a month later.

Brown went on to sign with the Cardinals’ practice squad but was released weeks later. He signed a futures contract with the Raiders following the 2023 season but was among the final roster cuts after training camp in 2024.

He shortly re-signed to the Raiders’ practice squad before New England signed Brown off Las Vegas’ practice squad in October. The Patriots re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and made two starts at center.