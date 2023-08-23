Patriots Failed DT Marquan McCall On Entry Physical

According to Jordan Schultz, the Patriots flagged a knee issue for DT Marquan McCall on his entry physical and have placed him back on the waiver wire.

New England had claimed McCall off waivers from the Panthers after Carolina cut him loose.

McCall, 24, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2022 before catching on with the Panthers and making their 53-man roster as a rookie.

Carolina cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2022, McCall appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 15 tackles.