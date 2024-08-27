Patriots Finalize Initial 53-Player Roster

The Patriots announced their initial 53-player roster at the deadline today and have let go of 16 players.

The following is a list of players being released by New England:

The team is also placing several players on reserve lists, including:

Physically Unable to Perform:

Non-Football Illness:

DT Christian Barmore

Injured Reserve:

Wade, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a signing bonus of $317,564.

Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.

During his three-year college career, Wade recorded 91 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass defenses in 32 career games.

In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass breakup.