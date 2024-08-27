Patriots Finalize Initial 53-Player Roster

The Patriots announced their initial 53-player roster at the deadline today and have let go of 16 players.
The following is a list of players being released by New England:
- S Joshuah Bledsoe
- T Kellen Diesch
- OL Liam Fornadel
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- RB Terrell Jennings
- LB Kobe Jones
- WR Matt Landers
- G Atonio Mafi
- DE Jotham Russell
- K Chad Ryland
- S A.J. Thomas
- CB Shaun Wade
- WR David Wallis
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- QB Bailey Zappe
The team is also placing several players on reserve lists, including:
Physically Unable to Perform:
Non-Football Illness:
Injured Reserve:
- OL Calvin Anderson
- S Marte Mapu (designated to return)
- DT Armon Watts
Wade, 25, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a signing bonus of $317,564.
Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick.
During his three-year college career, Wade recorded 91 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 18 pass defenses in 32 career games.
In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass breakup.
