Patriots Had Four Players In For Workouts

The New England Patriots worked out four players on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

LB Jimmy Ciarlo LB Amari Gainer LB Otis Reese DE Jahvaree Ritzie

Of the group, the Patriots signed Reese to a contract.

Reese, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and he was on the active roster until final roster cuts in 2025.

He had a stint with the Bills before signing with the Patriots.

In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.