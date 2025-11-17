Patriots Had Four Players In For Workouts

The New England Patriots worked out four players on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- LB Jimmy Ciarlo
- LB Amari Gainer
- LB Otis Reese
- DE Jahvaree Ritzie
Of the group, the Patriots signed Reese to a contract.
Reese, 27, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.
Tennessee promoted him from the practice squad in December 2023 and he was on the active roster until final roster cuts in 2025.
He had a stint with the Bills before signing with the Patriots.
In 2024, Reese appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!