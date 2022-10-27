Patriots Have Also Gotten Trade Calls On RB Damien Harris, S Jabrill Peppers & Most Of Their Receiving Corps

According to Doug Kyed, other teams have checked in with the Patriots about the price to trade for RB Damien Harris and S Jabrill Peppers.

Harris and Peppers are both in contract years and the Patriots are reasonably deep at running back and safety. Still, both are valued contributors and might be worth more to New England than other teams.

Kyed adds New England is not shopping those two players. He goes on to list WRs Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as other Patriots players drawing interest from other teams.

With the news of teams inquiring about OT Isaiah Wynn as well, it appears things will be quite busy for New England ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, and they’ll have the opportunity to make a move if they wish.

Harris, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract that included an $880,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Harris has appeared in six games for the Patriots and rushed for 265 yards on 60 carries (4.4 YPC) and three touchdowns. He’s added nine receptions on 12 targets for 32 yards.

Peppers, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason.

In 2022, Peppers has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and recorded 20 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more news on the Patriots ahead of the trade deadline as it becomes available.