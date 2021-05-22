Patriots Have Had Internal Discussions About Potential Julio Jones Trade

Michael Giardi of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have had internal discussions about the possibility of trading for Falcons WR Julio Jones.

Giardi adds that it remains to be seen just how serious these discussions were within the Patriots about a deal for jones.

There has been increasing buzz about the Falcons possibly trading Jones in the next few weeks, given that they need to create $8 million cap space or so to sign their rookie class and only have a few options including a Jones trade.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz confirmed a trade is a very real possibility — as Falcons GM Terry Fontenot acknowledged publicly before the draft.

Schultz listed the Ravens, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Chargers as teams who have the cap space to absorb Jones’ contract and are contenders or hopeful contenders.

Jones’ salary will be more difficult to take on this offseason given the lower salary cap but Schultz says Atlanta hopes three to five teams are interested enough to create a legit market for the veteran receiver.

Schultz goes on to say the Falcons will want draft compensation for Jones but probably won’t get a first-round pick. A second is more likely.

Two sources told Schultz other teams would try to get the Falcons to eat part of Jones’ deal, which is why Atlanta wants to create as much of a market for the receiver as possible to give themselves some leverage.

According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would incur a dead money hit of $23.25 million for trading Jones before June 1, but only $7.75 million in dead money for a trade after that date, as well as $15.3 million in cap savings.

That makes this a situation to watch as June draws closer

Jones, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 51 passes for 771 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.