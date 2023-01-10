Patriots Have Researched Kliff Kingsbury As Potential Offensive Coordinator Hire

Albert Breer reports that the Patriots “have done their research” on former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired on Monday.

“If you want to go completely off the board, here’s one for you: The Patriots have done their research on Kliff Kingsbury,” Breer said. “I don’t know if Kliff Kingsbury is even going to be available, I don’t know if Kliff Kingsbury’s even going to want to coach if he’s fired in Arizona, but I do think he’s somebody the Patriots would look at as far as if you’re looking at somebody who might be able to move things forward a little bit and has different ideas to inject into what you’re doing. I know things haven’t been perfect in Arizona, but one thing defensive coaches have told me consistently over the last couple of years is because it’s so outside of the norm, Kingsbury’s offense might be the most difficult to prepare for in the entire NFL. So that would be one name to put on your radar if the O’Brien thing doesn’t happen.”

With Kingsbury as head coach, the Cardinals struggled all season on and off the field and had Kingsbury not just signed an extension last January, there would not have been much doubt about his status.

The Cardinals will now be back in the market for a new head coach as well as a new general manager, starting clean for 2023. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Patriots could go after Alabama OC Bill O’Brien for the same position, with ownership reportedly unhappy about the offensive coaching structure this past season.

It is interesting to note that Kingsbury was drafted by current Patriots HC Bill Belichick as a player.

Kingsbury, 43, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.