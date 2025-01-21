Patriots Have Spoken To Lions DL Coach Terrell Williams About DC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Patriots already requested permission to interview Lions DL coach Terrell Williams for their defensive coordinator job and have spoken to him.

Breer reports people in Detroit consider it a “likelihood” that Williams will join Mike Vrabel’s staff in New England.

It was reported earlier today that the Patriots are targeting Williams for their DC job, so momentum appears to be quickly building toward his hire.

Williams, 50, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to Assistant head coach/defensive line coach and spent one season in the role before joining the Lions as their DL coach in 2024.

