Patriots Having Trade Talks Involving K Nick Folk

Jeff Howe reports that the Patriots are having trade talks centered around K Nick Folk, as it seems K Chad Ryland has won the kicking competition.

Folk, 38, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.

Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots and was on and off of their roster.

The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and he was named their starter.

New England then re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus.

In 2022, Folk appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and converted 32 of 37 field goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra point tries.