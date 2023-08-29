Patriots Having Trade Talks Involving K Nick Folk

Jeff Howe reports that the Patriots are having trade talks centered around K Nick Folk, as it seems K Chad Ryland has won the kicking competition.
Folk, 38, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2007. He spent over two years in Dallas before he signed on with the Jets in 2010 as a free agent.
Folk was entering the final year of his four-year, $12 million contract that included $2.1 million guaranteed when the Jets released him. After a short stint with the Buccaneers, Folk joined the Patriots and was on and off of their roster.
The Patriots re-signed Folk but released him coming out of camp and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad. New England promoted him back in prior to Week 1 and he was named their starter.
New England then re-signed him to a one-year, $1.625 million deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus.
In 2022, Folk appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and converted 32 of 37 field goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra point tries.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!