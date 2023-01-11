Patriots HC Bill Belichick Planning Staff Changes After Meeting With Robert Kraft

According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Patriots HC Bill Belichick is planning to reassign offensive coaches and several assistants on the offensive end are currently being considered for next season’s staff.

Regarding New England’s end-of-season meeting between Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, the head coach did not require any persuading to make changes to their offensive staff and is open to making alterations.

Curran expects Belichick to “slow-play” any announcements for their coaching staff.

The Patriots’ offense struggled mightily in 2022 under play-caller and OL coach Matt Patricia, so it’s not surprising that New England wants to make changes on that side of the ball.

Patricia, 46, began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Patriots back in 2004. He held a number of positions during his 14 years in New England including assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012.

The Lions hired Patricia as their head coach in February of 2018. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before being fired during the 2020 season and returned to the Patriots in January 2021.

In 2022, New England ranked No. 26 in yards per game, No. 20 in passing, No. 24 in rushing, and No. 17 in points per game.