Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien As Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are finalizing a deal to hire Alabama OC Bill O’Brien in the same position on their staff.

This has been expected for some time, as O’Brien has been linked to the Patriots dating back to last season. New England was finally able to close the deal this offseason.

O’Brien, 53, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.