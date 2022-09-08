Patriots Sign OT Marcus Cannon To Practice Squad

Update:

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing OT Marcus Cannon to their practice squad following his visit on Thursday.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

RB Kevin Harris DB Brad Hawkins WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey LB Harvey Langi LB Cameron McGrone CB Terrance Mitchell OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray OL Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol RB J.J. Taylor TE Jalen Wydermyer WR Lynn Bowden Jr WR Laquon Treadwell OT Marcus Cannon

According to Field Yates, the Patriots brought in OT Marcus Cannon for a visit on Thursday.

Cannon, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.

New England traded Cannon to the Texans last year. However, Houston cut him loose back in March.

In 2021, Cannon appeared in four games and made four starts at right tackle for the Texans.