Patriots Sign OT Marcus Cannon To Practice Squad

Update:
Field Yates reports that the Patriots are signing OT Marcus Cannon to their practice squad following his visit on Thursday.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Kevin Harris
- DB Brad Hawkins
- WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
- LB Harvey Langi
- LB Cameron McGrone
- CB Terrance Mitchell
- OL Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
- DL LaBryan Ray
- OL Kody Russey
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB J.J. Taylor
- TE Jalen Wydermyer
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- OT Marcus Cannon
According to Field Yates, the Patriots brought in OT Marcus Cannon for a visit on Thursday.
Cannon, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.
New England traded Cannon to the Texans last year. However, Houston cut him loose back in March.
In 2021, Cannon appeared in four games and made four starts at right tackle for the Texans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!