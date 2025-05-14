Patriots Host RBs Jordan Mims & Trayveon Williams For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots hosted RB Jordan Mims for a workout on Wednesday.

New England also hosted RB Trayveon Williams for a workout, per Wilson.

Mims, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2023 and later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Mims was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans recently cut him loose following their rookie minicamp.

In 2024, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 70 yards (3.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 71 yards (5.9 YPC).