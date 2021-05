Patriots Hosting CB Dre Kirkpatrick For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are bringing in veteran CB Dre Kirkpatrick for a visit on Thursday.

Kirkpatrick, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.622 million rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $52.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Kirkpatrick was set to make a base salary of $9.4 million for the 2020 season when the Bengals released him and later signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in August of last year.

In 2020, Kirkpatrick appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses. ProFootballFocus rated him as the No. 105 cornerback out of 121 players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.