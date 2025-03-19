Patriots Hosting LB Jack Gibbens For Visit

According to Karen Guregian, the Patriots are expected to host former Titans LB Jack Gibbens for a visit.

He finished last season on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on a lower left leg issue in November.

Gibbens, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Abilene Christian back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with Tennessee but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Titans promoted Gibbens to their active roster towards the end of the 2022 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster last year. Tennessee re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024, but declined to tender him a contract this offseason.

In 2024, Gibbens appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 5 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.