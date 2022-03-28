Patriots Hosting S Jabrill Peppers For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are hosting former Giants S Jabrill Peppers for a visit on Monday.

Peppers, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract and is now testing the free-agent market for the first time in his career.

Peppers was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

In 2021, Peppers appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 30 total tackles, one sack, no interceptions, and one pass defense.

