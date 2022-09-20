Patriots Hosting Six Including Veteran LB Jamie Collins

According to Mike Garafolo, the New England Patriots hosted veteran LB Jamie Collins for a visit on Tuesday. Aaron Wilson reports that the team is also signing TE Scotty Washington to their practice squad.

According to Mike Reiss, four other players visited the Patriots including:

TE Jacob Breeland RB Godwin Igwebuike RB Nate McCrary TE La’Michael Pettway

The Patriots are releasing TE Jalen Wydermyer from their practice squad in order to make room for Washington, in a corresponding move.

Collins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed in 2020.

Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary in March of last year. The Lions opted to release him after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Collins appeared in two games Lions and 10 for the Patriots, recording 30 total tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.

