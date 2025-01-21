Patriots Interviewed Josh McDaniels For OC

Mark Daniels reports that the Patriots interviewed Josh McDaniels for their offensive coordinator job.

Reports have been circulating that McDaniels could be brought back to run the team’s offense, given his ties to the franchise and HC Mike Vrabel.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Vrabel went in a direction other than McDaniels, but they will need to run a full search for the job.

McDaniels, 48, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022.

Las Vegas opted to fire McDaniels midseason. McDaniels led the Raiders to a record of 9-16 (36.0 percent).

We will have more on the Patriots and McDaniels as it becomes available.