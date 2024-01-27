Patriots Interviewing Luke Getsy For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots are interviewing former Bears OC Luke Getsy for the same role.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.